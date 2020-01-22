Play

Watson posted 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Watson signed a two-way deal with the Raptors last week after securing a 10-day contract with Atlanta. This was a rough outing for Watson, as he connected on just 33.3 percent of field goals. That's uncharacteristic for Watson, however, as he's hit 51.4 percent of shots this season.

