Raptors' Paul Watson: Puts up double-double
Watson posted 22 points (7-19FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Friday's G League win over Memphis.
Watson continues to start for Raptors 905, and he's hit 49.8 percent of field goals this season. He achieved yet another double-double in this matchup, and he's averaging 17.6 points per game.
