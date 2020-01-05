Raptors' Paul Watson: Receives 10-day contract
Watson signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Watson has been impressive with the Raptors 905 this season, averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12 games to earn the trial run with Toronto. The 25-year-old should provide some depth on the wing but is unlikely to be a viable fantasy option.
