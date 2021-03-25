Watson had 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3PT), six rebounds and two assists in a 135-111 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Watson matched his season-high 12 points thanks to going four of seven on his three-point attempts. His performance is typically very reliant on his three-point shooting, as most of his shots taken this season are from behind the three-point arc. Don't expect to see this type of performance every night as Watson has been fairly inconsistent. Although the 26-year-old rookie has had a slow start to his career it appears coach Nick Nurse has figured out Watson's role with the team, giving him roughly 19 minutes a game since the start of March. His minutes should remain the same and could even increase as the Raptors are likely out of playoff contention.