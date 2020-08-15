Watson registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Nuggets.

Watson barely featured for the Raptors during the season, logging 20-plus minutes only twice -- both of which came in Toronto's last three games with their playoff fate already decided and their starters being rested. As things stand now, Watson shouldn't have much of a role in the playoffs unless the team suffers a rash of injuries in either of the wing spots.