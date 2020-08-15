Watson registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Nuggets.

Watson barely featured for the Raptors during the season and only logged 20-plus minutes twice -- it happened in two of Toronto's last three games when their playoff fate was already decided and the team had decided to rest most of the starters. As things stand now, Watson shouldn't have much of a role for the Raptors in the playoffs unless the team suffers a rash of injuries in either of the wing spots.