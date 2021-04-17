Watson registered 30 points (10-13 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 113-102 win over the Magic.

The 26-year-old drew his first career start with Kyle Lowry (foot), Pascal Siakam (rest), Gary Trent (ankle) and DeAndre' Bembry (hamstring) out of the lineup and posted career highs in points and three-pointers. Watson returned to the lineup Wednesday against the Spurs after an 11-game absence while he was embedded in the NBA's health and safety protocol. The second-year forward will most likely go back to his usual bench role once Siakam returns from rest, but deep-league fantasy managers should keep an eye on how the Raptors use Watson Sunday against the Thunder.