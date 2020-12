Watson signed a contract with the Raptors on Sunday, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Watson spent the bulk of the 2019-20 season in the G League, but he'll hope to get more time at the NBA level this year after signing a standard contract with Toronto. Watson received more than 20 minutes for the Raptors only twice last season. He could factor into the rotation more if the team is affected by injuries.