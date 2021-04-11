site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Paul Watson: Still in health protocols
Watson (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Sunday against New York.
Watson will miss his 10th game in a row while in the league's health and safety protocols. His next chance to return comes Tuesday against Atlanta.
