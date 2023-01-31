Achiuwa registered 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Suns.

With OG Anunoby (wrist) out, Achiuwa remained in the starting lineup Monday and posted his third straight double-double and fifth over his last six appearances (four starts). During that stretch, the third-year big man is averaging 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists in 33.8 minutes per game. Anunoby is expected to miss at least a week, so Achiuwa should remain in the starting lineup and have plenty of opportunities to maintain his recent string of success.