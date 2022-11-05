Achiuwa racked up 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to Dallas.

Achiuwa has now scored double-digit points in three-straight contests. Pascal Siakam (groin) left Friday's contest early, and he could sit in the Raptors' next contest against the Bulls on Sunday. Worth monitoring, Achiuwa could be in store for another stout workload Sunday.