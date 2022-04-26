Achiuwa contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks during Monday's 103-88 win over Philadelphia.

Achiuwa got things done on both ends of the floor. The second-year forward eclipsed 17-plus points for the second time in the last three games and recorded his second-highest block total of the season.