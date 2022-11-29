Head coach Nick Nurse said Monday that Achiuwa (ankle) will remain out for another 2-to-3 weeks before the Raptors have a clearer timeline for his return, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Achiuwa last played Nov. 9, when he exited a 116-109 win over the Rockets after suffering partial ligament tears in his right ankle. Though Achiuwa is no longer believed to be sporting a walking boot to protect his ankle, he'll still need a few more weeks or rest and rehab before ramping up his activities. The big man's absence looks like it could stretch into late December or perhaps the early portion of 2023. Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher, Christian Koloko and Juancho Hernangomez look to be the prime candidates to absorb most of the leftover frontcourt minutes that don't go to Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes.