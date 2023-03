Achiuwa (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Achiuwa has missed back-to-back games and was initially listed as questionable, but he's since been cleared and will suit up versus Washington. It's unclear how many minutes he'll see in his return to action, but he figures to see at least a few stints behind Jakob Poeltl and Christian Koloko.