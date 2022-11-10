Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle and is considered out indefinitely, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Achiuwa exited Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to an ankle injury, and the issue is significant enough to keep him in a walking boot for at least the next 10 days. The 23-year-old had been relatively productive before sustaining his injury, as he averaged 8.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in 20.4 minutes over his first 12 appearances. Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young will likely see increased run in Achiuwa's absence, while a timetable for Achiuwa's return should come into focus based on when he's able to return to practice.