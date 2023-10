Achiuwa (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's preseason contest against the Bulls, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Achiuwa sat out Sunday's exhibition versus Cairns Taipans of the Australian NBL, but he returned to practice Monday and participated in 5-on-5 drills. If he's ultimately unavailable again Tuesday, Achiuwa's final chance to suit up during preseason action would be Friday against Washington.