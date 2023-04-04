Achiuwa is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a non-COVID illness, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Achiuwa was a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. He's averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.5 minutes over Toronto's past four contests, so if he's sidelined, a few more minutes would be available for Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young and Christian Koloko.