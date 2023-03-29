Achiuwa finished Tuesday's 106-92 win over the Heat with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes.

Achiuwa received just six minutes in Sunday's win over the Wizards after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury, but he saw a big uptick in playing time Tuesday while Toronto was without two key cogs on the second unit in Gary Trent (elbow) and Will Barton (ankle). He was further helped by starting center Jakob Poeltl picking up four fouls in just 23 minutes, and while Achiuwa did well to capitalize during his time on the court, it's tough to rely on him to replicate this performance with any sort of regularity. Before missing time with the hamstring issue, Achiuwa had averaged just 3.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks in 13.5 minutes over his other eight appearances in March.