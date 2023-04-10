Achiuwa closed Sunday's 121-105 victory over the Bucks with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes.

It's the 10th double-double of the season for Achiuwa and first since Feb. 14, which was also the last time the 23-year-old found himself in the starting lineup. He'll return to the bench for the play-in tournament, but Achiuwa has scored in double digits in four straight games, giving him a little momentum heading into a must-win game Wednesday against the Bulls.