Achiuwa finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 18 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-105 victory over the Suns.

It's the first double-double of the season for Achiuwa, and just the fourth time in 13 games he's scored in double digits. The fourth-year center has only played 20 or more minutes once in 10 November contests, averaging 7.2 points, 5.6 boards and 2.3 assists on the month, and without a bigger role in the Raptors' frontcourt rotation he's tough to roster in most fantasy formats.