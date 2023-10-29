Achiuwa (groin) is doubtful for Monday's game against Portland, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
After dealing with a groin injury throughout training camp, Achiuwa aggravating his groin injury Saturday bodes poorly for his availability moving forward. The 24-year-old still appears to be day-to-day, but Jalen McDaniels and Chris Boucher might be in line for enlarged roles.
