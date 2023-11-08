Achiuwa (groin) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks.
Achiuwa will likely miss his fifth straight game Wednesday after being downgraded from questionable to doubtful. Jakob Poeltl and Chris Boucher will likely continue to receive extended minutes if Achiuwa is ruled out.
More News
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Out Sunday, as expected•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Ruled out Wednesday•