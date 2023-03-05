Achiuwa finished Saturday's 116-109 overtime victory over Washington with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes.

Achiuwa's days of being a fantasy-relevant player are now well and truly behind him, with his performance Saturday doing nothing to dispel those thoughts. The acquisition of Jakob Poele was the nail in the coffin, especially given the Raptors appear as though they are going to push for wins ROS. If for some reason you are still hanging onto Achiuwa, rest assured you can now safely send him back to the waiver wire.