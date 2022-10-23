Achiuwa totaled 18 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Heat.

Achiuwa was pretty quiet in his first two games of the season, totaling just 14 points and 11 boards combined. He matched that rebound total and exceeded the scoring amount Saturday en route to Toronto's only double-double in the contest. Achiuwa's big performance coincided with receiving a robust 34 minutes of playing time -- in his first two contests, he averaged just 17.5 minutes per game.