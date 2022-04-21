Achiuwa provided 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3PT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in Wednesday's 104-101 loss to Philadelphia.

Achiuwa's first postseason start in Game 2 was lackluster at best, but he more than made up for that performance in Game 3. The Memphis product missed just two shots on his way to finishing as the game's fourth-leading scorer.