Achiuwa started Monday's preseason win over the 76ers and finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Raptors were without several regulars, so Achiuwa got the nod at center and was able to capitalize on the opportunity. With Chris Boucher (finger) and Pascal Siakam (shoulder) likely to be sidelined into the start of the regular season, Achiuwa -- who came over from Miami as part of the Kyle Lowry trade -- could be a major factor in coach Nick Nurse's rotation early on.