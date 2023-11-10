Achiuwa (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Celtics, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Achiuwa is in danger of missing his sixth straight game Saturday due to a a left groin strain. If he's unable to suit up, Jakob Poeltl, Malachi Flynn and Chris Boucher should continue to see increased minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Officially out•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Out Sunday, as expected•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Ruled out Thursday•