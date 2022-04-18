Achiuwa is starting Monday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Achiuwa will take the place of Scottie Barnes, who is unavailable due to a sprained left ankle. The Memphis product found considerable success in his last start April 7 which happened to come against Philadelphia, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes.