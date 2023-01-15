Achiuwa notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 loss to the Hawks.

Achiuwa took advantage of his opportunities from the field, and he also notched his best rebounding performance since Nov. 9. He's now scored in double figures in each of his last three matchups, averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 boards over this brief stretch.