Achiuwa supplied 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Achiuwa led Toronto reserves in scoring and finished third overall on the team behind Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Though Achiuwa hasn't been a prolific scorer this season, he's at least been pretty consistent, scoring between eight and 14 points in seven of his past nine contests. He's averaging 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers over that stretch while shooting 51.9 percent from the field, giving him some end-of-roster fantasy appeal in deeper leagues.