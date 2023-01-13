Achiuwa logged 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and five steals in 18 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 win over the Hornets.

Achiuwa led the bench with 18 minutes in the victory, scoring in double-digits for the second straight game. He also managed to rack up a career-high five steals, a true outlier if we've ever seen one. Prior to Thursday, he had a combined three steals thus far for the entire season. While he certainly isn't a long-term 12-team asset, the Raptors do have five games next week, making him at least a stream consideration.