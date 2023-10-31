Achiuwa (groin) didn't practice with the team Tuesday but did some individual workouts, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Achiuwa missed Monday's loss to Portland due to a groin injury and isn't trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's matchup versus Milwaukee. Further clarity on his availability will surface when Toronto releases its next injury report, which should drop later Tuesday.
