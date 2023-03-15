Achiuwa notched four points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 victory over the Nuggets.

Achiuwa's fall from grace continued Tuesday, playing fewer than 15 minutes for the third straight game. After a period of 12-team relevance, Achiuwa has quickly declined to be nothing more than a role player for the Raptors, coinciding with the arrival of Jakob Poeltl. The Raptors have made it clear they are pushing for the playoffs, meaning Achiuwa is unlikely to move up in the rotation, barring an injury to one of the starters.