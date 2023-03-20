Achiuwa recorded five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Achiuwa played a few extra minutes in the loss, thanks primarily to the fact Scottie Barnes left with a wrist injury after just 13 minutes. Since the arrival of Jakob Poeltl, Achiuwa has faded into obscurity, sitting well outside the top 350 over the past month. While the injury to Barnes could afford Achiua somewhat of a reprieve, it is unlikely he becomes anything more than an add in deeper formats.