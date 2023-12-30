Achiuwa chipped in zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds over two minutes during Friday's 120-118 loss to the Celtics.

Achiuwa played a season-low two minutes in the loss, a low point in what has been an underwhelming campaign. He is averaging 17.5 minutes per night across the season, during which time he is putting up 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. Barring an injury to Jakob Poeltl, Achiuwa should remain safely on the waiver wire in all competitive leagues.