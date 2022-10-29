Achiuwa closed with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 112-90 loss to the 76ers.

Achiuwa had seen sizable workloads of late but hit a rock-bottom output Friday, failing to connect on any of his attempts from the field. The effort comes less than a week after he racked up 10 points and 22 boards against Miami, though that came in a game Scottie Barnes missed.