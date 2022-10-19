Achiuwa will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Toronto will go with its regular starting five of Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam for Wednesday's opener. As a result, Achiuwa will shift to a reserve role after starting in the Raptors' preseason finale. He should still see plenty of run as a reserve after averaging 9.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.6 minutes per contest last season.