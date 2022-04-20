Achiuwa will come off the bench for Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With Khem Birch joining the starting lineup for the first time this series, Achiuwa will shift back to a bench role after starting for Scottie Barnes (ankle) in Monday's Game 2. The 22-year-old contributed seven points, six rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes of action in his first postseason start.