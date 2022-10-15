Achiuwa tallied 18 points (4-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Celtics.

In what could very well be his best game of the season, Achiuwa logged a whopping 37 minutes, taking full advantage of what was a nice opportunity. Despite the positive contributions, he also reminded everyone of how inefficient his shooting can be, especially for a big. Barring injuries to other players, Achiuwa is unlikely to venture into the realm of standard league relevancy this season.