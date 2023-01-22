Achiuwa notched 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Celtics.

Achiuwa posted an impressive line in the loss, as he shot with efficiency from the field while also crashing the boards. He snagged double-digit rebounds for the first time since Oct. 24, though he also saw more opportunities than usual due to the absence of Fred VanVleet (ribs). Achiuwa could be in line for a second straight start if VanVleet is unable to go Sunday against the Knicks.