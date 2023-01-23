Achiuwa chipped in 12 points (2-4 FG, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 win over New York.

Achiuwa did the majority of his scoring from the free-throw line, as he attempted a season-high 10 shots in the victory. He also managed to turn in his second straight double-double in consecutive starts. Achiuwa could be in line for another start Wednesday in Sacramento if OG Anunoby (ankle) is forced to miss another game.