Achiuwa (groin) won't play in Wednesday's game against Dallas, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Achiuwa was downgraded to doubtful earlier Wednesday and will end up missing a fifth straight game. Grange also reported that Achiuwa is considered day-to-day and will have to work on his conditioning. Expect Jakob Poeltl and Chris Boucher to continue to see expanded roles. Achiuwa's next chance to play will come Saturday against Boston.