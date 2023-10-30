Achiuwa (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Achiuwa's status isn't particularly surprising since he was considered doubtful on the Raptors' initial injury report. The issue is an aggravation of the injury that plagued him during training camp, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against the Bucks.