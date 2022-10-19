The Raptors picked up Achiuwa's $4.38 million option for the 2023-24 season Wednesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Achiuwa's production improved during his first season in Toronto last year, as he averaged 9.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game over 73 appearances. He should play a depth role in the Raptors' frontcourt to begin the 2022-23 campaign.
