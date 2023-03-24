Achiuwa (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Achiuwa will miss back-to-back games due to right hamstring soreness. Gary Trent (elbow) and Scottie Barnes (wrist) also remain out, so Will Barton will draw another start and Chris Boucher figures to see increased usage again.
