Achiuwa (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Achiuwa was considered doubtful to play Sunday, so it's no surprise he's on the inactive list. It's his fourth straight absence due to a strained left groin.
