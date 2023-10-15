Achiuwa (groin) is out for Sunday's exhibition against the Cairns Taipans of the Australian NBL, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Achiuwa hasn't been cleared for full contact yet, but the 24-year-old is nearing a return from a groin strain suffered at the beginning of October. Toronto concludes its preseason with contests on Tuesday and Friday.
More News
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Progressing in recovery•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Out with groin strain•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Won't start in Play-In•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Double-double in finale•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Starting Sunday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Thrives off bench in loss•