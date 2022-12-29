Achiuwa (ankle) is out Thursday against the Grizzlies, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Achiuwa is on the verge of returning from an ankle injury that's kept him out since early November. His next chance to return arrives Friday against the Suns.
