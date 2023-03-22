Achiuwa (hamstring) will not play Wednesday versus the Pacers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
With both Achiuwa and Scottie Barnes watching from the sidelines Wednesday, Chris Boucher will have the opportunity for some extended minutes, and he could be worth a dice roll if you need some blocks. Achiuwa's next opportunity to play will come Friday against Detroit.
