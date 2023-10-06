Achiuwa (groin strain) will not play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Kings, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Achiuwa was not able to practice Friday, and the Raptors will evaluate him when the team gets back to Toronto. With Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl expected to start up front for the Raptors, Achiuwa will compete for a rotation spot off the bench with Chris Boucher and Jalen McDaniels.